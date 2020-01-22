Global ATM Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

An automated or automatic teller machine (ATM), also known as an automated banking machine (ABM), cash machine, cashpoint, cashline or hole in the wall, is a computerized telecommunications device that enables the clients of a financial institution to perform financial transactions without the need for a cashier, human clerk or bank teller. ATMs are known by various other names including ATM machine, automated banking machine, “cash machine” and various regional variants derived from trademarks on ATM systems held by particular banks.

This report focuses on the ATM in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In recent years, the Global ATM sales markets are vary in different regions. In Europe, North America and other highly developed countries, consumption growth is slow. However, sales growth rate in China is big. And the global main suppliers of ATM is Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba, etc. And Diebold Nixdorf is the biggest manufacturer in the world. In 2016, Diebold Nixdorf occupied for about 34.28% in the global market.

The worldwide market for ATM is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 23900 million US$ in 2024, from 18100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global ATM Market Segment by Manufacturers

Diebold Nixdorf

NCR

GRG Banking

Hitachi

Synkey Group

Fujitsu

OKI

Nautilus Hyosung

Keba

Other

Global ATM Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global ATM Market Segment by Type

On-site ATM

Off-site ATM

Other

Global ATM Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking

Retail

