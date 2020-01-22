Global ATM Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

An automated or automatic teller machine (ATM), also known as an automated banking machine (ABM), cash machine, cashpoint, cashline or hole in the wall, is a computerized telecommunications device that enables the clients of a financial institution to perform financial transactions without the need for a cashier, human clerk or bank teller. ATMs are known by various other names including ATM machine, automated banking machine, “cash machine” and various regional variants derived from trademarks on ATM systems held by particular banks.
Scope of the Global ATM Market Report
This report focuses on the ATM in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In recent years, the Global ATM sales markets are vary in different regions. In Europe, North America and other highly developed countries, consumption growth is slow. However, sales growth rate in China is big. And the global main suppliers of ATM is Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba, etc. And Diebold Nixdorf is the biggest manufacturer in the world. In 2016, Diebold Nixdorf occupied for about 34.28% in the global market.
The worldwide market for ATM is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 23900 million US$ in 2024, from 18100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global ATM Market Segment by Manufacturers
Diebold Nixdorf
NCR
GRG Banking
Hitachi
Synkey Group
Fujitsu
OKI
Nautilus Hyosung
Keba
Other
Global ATM Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global ATM Market Segment by Type
On-site ATM
Off-site ATM
Other
Global ATM Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Banking
Retail
Table of Contents
Some of the Points cover in Global ATM Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe ATM Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of ATM Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global ATM Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global ATM Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global ATM Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: ATM Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: ATM Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
