Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market 2019 Size and Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global AT Automotive Torque Converter market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AT Automotive Torque Converter.

This industry study presents the global AT Automotive Torque Converter market size, historical breakdown data (2014–2019) and forecast (2019–2025). The AT Automotive Torque Converter production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of AT Automotive Torque Converter in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders EXEDY, Kapec, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EXEDY

Kapec

Aisin

ZF

Yutaka Giken

Schaeffler

Valeo

Allison Transmission

Precision of New Hampton

Aerospace Power

Hongyu

AT Automotive Torque Converter Breakdown Data by Type

Single-stage Type

Multistage Type

AT Automotive Torque Converter Breakdown Data by Application

4AT

6AT

Others

AT Automotive Torque Converter Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

AT Automotive Torque Converter Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global AT Automotive Torque Converter status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key AT Automotive Torque Converter manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.