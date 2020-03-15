Global Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment Market Is Booming Worldwide with Key Players : VFO Group, Humanware, Papenmeier, Perkins Solutions

Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with Visual Impairment and also includes the process used in selecting, locating, and using them.

Scope of the Report:

In 2017, major demand is expected to account 37.05% from North America in the global assistive technologies for visual impairment market. Europe is occupied 35.99% market in assistive technologies devices for visual impairment industry and will increase stably. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of Japan and China, totaled contributed 13.09 percent.

The worldwide market for Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

VFO Group

Humanware

Papenmeier

Handy Tech Elektronik GmbH

Perkins Solutions

Eurobraille

Brailletec

Amedia

Nippon Telesoft

TQM

VisionCue

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Braille Displays

Note Takers

Magnifiers

Braille Printers & Embossers

Braille Writers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Blind School

Disabled Persons Federation & Hospital

Enterprises & Social Organizations

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

