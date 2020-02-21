Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (MARINIAmmannLintecWIRTGENAstecNikkoSanyTietuo MachineryXRMCRoadyGP Günter PapenburgYalongLiaoyang Road Construction MachineryLudaXinhaiTanaka Iron WorksSPECOHuatong KineticsNFLGSoutheast Construction MachineryYimaJilin Road Construction MachineryZoomlionD&G MachineryspeedcraftsCapious RoadtechAtlas IndustriesSHITLA Road Equipment)

Asphalt Plants also known as Asphalt Mixing Plant is the plant that is used for mixing warm aggregate, soft materials & asphalt for similar mixture at the required temperature. It is used for construction of highway & city road.

Scope of the Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market Report

This report focuses on the Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Asphalt Mixing Plants consumption volume was 2864 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 3572 Units in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.80% from 2017 to 2025. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (35.41%) in 2017, followed by the Europe. China is expected to maintain the largest production and consumption status. India will be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 4.90%.

In the past five years from 2013 to 2017, global Asphalt Mixing Plants production revenue market scale was from 2115.22 million US dollars to $ 2073.40 million. It is estimated to reach 2407.85 million dollars by 2025, with the CAGR of 1.89% in terms of revenue over the period 2017-2025.

The worldwide market for Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market Segment by Manufacturers

MARINI

Ammann

Lintec

WIRTGEN

Astec

Nikko

Sany

Tietuo Machinery

XRMC

Roady

GP Günter Papenburg

Yalong

Liaoyang Road Construction Machinery

Luda

Xinhai

Tanaka Iron Works

SPECO

Huatong Kinetics

NFLG

Southeast Construction Machinery

Yima

Jilin Road Construction Machinery

Zoomlion

D&G Machinery

speedcrafts

Capious Roadtech

Atlas Industries

SHITLA Road Equipment

Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market Segment by Type

Below 240t/h

240t/h-320t/h

Above 320t/h

Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Road Construction

Other Application

