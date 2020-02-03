Global Arts and Crafts Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast to 2024

This report mainly covers the drawing pen, paints and stains, craft tools, and other product type.

Scope of the Report:

Overall, the arts and crafts industry continues to trend positively, as consumers continue to seek out do-it-yourself (“DIY”) home projects. In general, it seems consumers have an ongoing interest in crafting. However, the industry remains very competitive, with traditional brick-and-mortar arts and crafts stores facing competition from big box retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target, as well as online players such as etsy.com. The increased competition had caused many retailers to increase promotional activity to drive sales. While lower price points remain important for many consumers, many retailers have been recently focused on improving gross margin, and have been more strategic with the type and level of discounts offered.

Children’s crafts: For many manufacturer, children’s crafts have been driving sales over the past year. Products remain popular with children. Going forward into the holiday season, sales at some manufacturer will be compared to elevated sales levels last year. It remains to be seen if the continued popularity of these items will allow sales growth to be maintained, or if another product will become the it-gift with children.

The worldwide market for Arts and Crafts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 53100 million US$ in 2024, from 38400 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Arts and Crafts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pilot-Pen

Faber-Castell

Paper Mate

Parker

Pentel

PPG Architectural Finishes

BEHR Process Corporation

Fiskars

Westcott

Mundial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drawing Pen

Paints and Stains

Craft Tools

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

Educational Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Arts and Crafts product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Arts and Crafts, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Arts and Crafts in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Arts and Crafts competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Arts and Crafts breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Arts and Crafts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Arts and Crafts sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Arts and Crafts Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Arts and Crafts Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Arts and Crafts by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Arts and Crafts by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Arts and Crafts by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Arts and Crafts by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Arts and Crafts by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Arts and Crafts Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Arts and Crafts Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Arts and Crafts Market Forecast (2019-2024)

