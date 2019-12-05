Global Artificial Zeolite Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Artificial Zeolite Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Artificial Zeolite or Synthetic zeolites, a class of inorganic silicate materials, are widely employed as heterogeneous catalysts in a variety of traditional and emerging catalytic processes, are sold into a wide range of industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Zeolites ability to selectively adsorb various molecules allows them to be used for water and contaminant removal from various industrial chemical feedstocks and in industrial gas separation. Unlike naturally occurring zeolites, synthetic zeolites are manufactured in energy-intensive chemical processes and are significantly more expensive than natural zeolite.

Synthetic zeolites are also designed to meet ion-specific exchange requirements in highly discriminating applications. The synthetic zeolite lattice is generally manufactured with a silica to alumina ratio of 1 to 1 as compared to the 5 to 1 ratio of natural Zeolite.

The global Zeolite market has developed maturely and slowly. Synthetic zeolites account for over 40% of the total consumption of zeolite; Natural zeolites account for the remainder. Synthetic zeolites are used mainly as detergent builders, catalysts, and absorbents/desiccants, while natural zeolites are used for feed additives, soil amendment, water treatment, environmental uses, and construction. Zeolites have been the beneficiaries of growing public sensitivity to environmental issues. As aluminosilicates, they have generally been accepted as harmless replacements for more environmentally damaging products. The environmental impact of zeolites has been fully characterized by life-cycle analysis.

In terms of the Synthetic Zeolite, the market is dominated by the top players from United States, Europe and Japan, like UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), BASF, Zeochem AG, Tosoh, Grace Davison, Zeolyst and Clariant etc.

The market can be broadly categorized as zeolite adsorbent, detergent and catalyst in terms of product type.

Molecular sieve adsorbent downstream is widely, the major fields are petroleum refining and air separation, etc. In recent years, petroleum refining industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for petroleum refining is expected to drive the demand of the zeolite molecular sieve market. EU and Asia are driven regions, the demand for zeolite molecular sieve is high in these areas. For demand market of molecular sieve adsorbent, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market.

Currently, the zeolite catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2018 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.

The production of artificial zeolite is estimated to be 2125.96 K MT in 2018, with global market size at 3805.13 million USD.

