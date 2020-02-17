Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of “Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market is majorly driven by the development of autonomous vehicles and increasing focus towards reducing the operating cost of transportation. Major developments in Market are related to software. Companies such as IBM and Alphabet Inc. are investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence software, which is benefiting the market of the category. Furthermore, the declining prices of hardware will increase the share of the software category in the market by 2025.

Key Players Analysis: The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Volvo, Daimler, Scania, Paccar, Continental, Magna, Bosch, ZF, Nvidia, Intel, Microsoft and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report entails detailed description in relation with major companies operating within this industry. Owing to its increasing pace of growth, many companies have entered various markets, however, only few can be identified as key vendors of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market.

Conclusive intention of distribution of these noteworthy insights and informative data figures is to enable readers including stakeholders, companies, investors, suppliers, buyers and others to reach smarter decisions within lesser time. While focusing on various segments, the report enlists information in relation with numerous influencing factors such as market share, past performance, revenue numbers, growth driving factors, and more. The study divides the entire market into various segments on the basis of several parameters including type, end user, application, technology, component, regions and more. This helps readers to develop strong business acumen in relevance with Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market.

In addition, the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report attempts to build familiarity with the market by offering complete panoramic view of market dynamics to readers. Here, it incorporates insights and data associated with various aspects including market growth drivers, challenges, market hinderers, untapped opportunities of the market and more. Also, it adopts futuristic view by sharing estimations and forecast associated with various components including entire market, regions, segments, consumption, revenue and more.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

