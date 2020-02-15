Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players – NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Network (Alibaba)

Businesses can attain knowledge about complete background analysis of the ICT industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. This Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain report is the best example that encompasses a number of attributes related to market research. The company profiles of all the top players and brands that are leading the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are revealed in this market report. Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market research report draws attention to key market dynamics of the sector.
The Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is expected to reach USD 10,787.2 million by 2025 from USD 21.21 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Download FREE | Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-market
Key Competitors: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market
NVIDIA, IBM, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics America, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Networks, FedEx, DHL, C.H. Robinson, E2open, RELEX Solutions, Teknowlogi, Presenso, Fraight AI, FedEx Supply Chain, FedEx Express Canada, Deutsche Post, Alibaba Group, SoftBank Group, Baidu, Inc., Salesforce, Interactions LLC, Lexalytics, Inc., Next IT, RetailNext, Sentient Technologies, ViSenze – AI for Visual Commerce, Amazon Web Services and others.
Key Strategies of Major Competitors
Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets
Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness
Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes
Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes
Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes
Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors
More focused strategies are found in the report
Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market
Based on application
Fleet management, Supply chain planning, Warehouse management, Virtual assistant, Risk management, Freight brokerage and others
Based on technology
Machine learning, Natural language processing (NLP), Context-aware computing and Computer vision
Based on industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer-packaged goods, Food & beverages and others
Based on offering
Hardware, Software and Services
By Geography
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico etc)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa etc)
For More Information on This Report, Contact Our Research Team https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-market
TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market
Executive Summary
Scope/opportunities of the Report
Research Methodology
Market Landscape
Pipeline Analysis
Market Sizing
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer Landscape
Regional Landscape
Business Decision Framework
Drivers And Challenges
Market Key Trends
Players Landscape
Players Analysis
Appendix …. Continued…
Click to view Free Report TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-market
Key Data Points Covered in the Report
This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters.
Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.
Competitive Analysis
The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in supply chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
In 2016 artificial intelligence and machine learning emerging as the next big technology has seen a race for artificial intelligence, with a number of acquisitions and large technology vendors such as IBM, Google and Amazon are launching a new artificial intelligence-enabled product.
In 2017, Teknowlogi Launches a first cloud-based solution built on artificial intelligence for the logistics industry. It is a next-generation platform category, representing a much-needed advancement for traditional industry logistics system.