Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players – NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Network (Alibaba)

Businesses can attain knowledge about complete background analysis of the ICT industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. This Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain report is the best example that encompasses a number of attributes related to market research. The company profiles of all the top players and brands that are leading the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are revealed in this market report. Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market research report draws attention to key market dynamics of the sector.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is expected to reach USD 10,787.2 million by 2025 from USD 21.21 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Download FREE | Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-market

Key Competitors: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

NVIDIA, IBM, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electronics America, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Networks, FedEx, DHL, C.H. Robinson, E2open, RELEX Solutions, Teknowlogi, Presenso, Fraight AI, FedEx Supply Chain, FedEx Express Canada, Deutsche Post, Alibaba Group, SoftBank Group, Baidu, Inc., Salesforce, Interactions LLC, Lexalytics, Inc., Next IT, RetailNext, Sentient Technologies, ViSenze – AI for Visual Commerce, Amazon Web Services and others.

Key Strategies of Major Competitors

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

Based on application

Fleet management, Supply chain planning, Warehouse management, Virtual assistant, Risk management, Freight brokerage and others

Based on technology

Machine learning, Natural language processing (NLP), Context-aware computing and Computer vision

Based on industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer-packaged goods, Food & beverages and others

Based on offering

Hardware, Software and Services

By Geography

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico etc)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa etc)

For More Information on This Report, Contact Our Research Team https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-market

TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix …. Continued…

Click to view Free Report TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-market

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Competitive Analysis

The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in supply chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016 artificial intelligence and machine learning emerging as the next big technology has seen a race for artificial intelligence, with a number of acquisitions and large technology vendors such as IBM, Google and Amazon are launching a new artificial intelligence-enabled product.

In 2017, Teknowlogi Launches a first cloud-based solution built on artificial intelligence for the logistics industry. It is a next-generation platform category, representing a much-needed advancement for traditional industry logistics system.