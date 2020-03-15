Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market By Top Players | IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, SAP

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Nvidia

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

SAP

Intel

Google

Sentient Technologies

Salesforce

Visenze

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

