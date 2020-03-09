Global Artificial Intelligence in HealthCare Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

“The Latest Research Report Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize any piece of work that can be operated via binary commands and has a finite set of possibilities. The AI concept is currently being harnessed furiously, and the forever flourishing field of healthcare is leveraging it to attain greater goods for the humanity. Artificial intelligence is a combination of software programs with algorithms that can replicate human senses in analyzing medical data, which can often be very complex. Going forward, AI is poised to aid not only in diagnosis procedures but also help in drug development, devising personalized medicine, and monitoring of patients in a relentless manner. A vast number of pioneering technology vendors are currently involved in developing AI algorithms of the healthcare sector and the market for the same is prospering.

According to the findings of this business intelligence study, the demand for artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector across the globe will increase at an exuberant CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. This report has been developed by healthcare IT professionals and aspires to serve as a credible business tool for targeted audiences such as healthcare software vendors, chipset companies, technology providers, doctors and hospitals, software solution providers, artificial intelligence system providers, and venture capitalist. The report includes comprehensive and figurative assessment of the demand potential of various market segments, analyzes various impacting factors including trends, drivers, and obstructions, and takes stock of the demand that can be expected out of different countries and regions. The report also contains a featured chapter on the competitive landscape.

Artificial Intelligence Market in Healthcare Industry: Trends and Opportunities

Greater new possibilities with big data, ability of AI to enhance patient care, strong imbalance between the pool of patients and healthcare professionals, and possibilities of reducing medical costs are some of the key factors expected to augment the demand for AI in the healthcare sector. Additionally, growing importance of precision medicine, increasing number of cross-industry collaborations, consistent inflow of venture capital investments, and increasing geriatric population are some of the other factors that are expected to reflect positively over this market. On the other hand, reluctance of medical practitioners in adopting new technologies, strong lack of a preset and universal regulatory guidelines, lack of curated healthcare data, and concerns of data privacy are curtailing the market from attaining higher grounds.

Technology-wise, the market for AI in health care can be segmented into querying method, deep learning, context aware processing, and natural language processing, whereas application-wise, the market can be bifurcated into wearables, virtual assistant, research and drug discovery, in-patient care and hospital management, medical imaging and diagnosis, precision medicine, lifestyle management and monitoring, and patient data and risk analysis.

Artificial Intelligence Market in Healthcare Industry: Regional Analysis

The developed country of the U.S., which readily adopts new technology and houses a number of pioneering companies, is expected to maintain North America are the region with maximum demand potential, with little but significant demand added by Canada. While the European region is another key region for the vendors of this market, emerging economies of Japan, South Korea, China, and India are expected to provide for decent demand over the course of the aforementioned forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence Market in Healthcare Industry: Vendor Landscape

IBM Corporation, Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google, Inc., Next IT Corp., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic PLC, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are some of the notable companies in this market.

