Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market is estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.7% by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market by Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, and Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global artificial intelligence as a service market size (AIaaS Market size) is expected to reach $77,047.7 million in 2025, from $2,397.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 56.7% from 2018 to 2025. AIaaS incorporates a range of services that offer AI tools through cloud computing services. Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and Apple Inc. are some of the leading players of the global AIaaS market.

Increased penetration of cloud-based solutions and growth associated with the artificial intelligence and cognitive computing market are the major factors that boost the growth of the AIaaS market. In addition, growth in IT expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancement for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced analytical systems driving the artificial intelligence as a service market. However, limited availability of trained professionals is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increase in application areas and growth of IoT are the factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the artificial intelligence as a service market.

The global AIaaS market is segmented by technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and others. In 2017, the machine learning segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for the artificial intelligence industry solutions. Based on organization size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, energy & utilities, and others (agriculture, law, media & advertising, educational institutions). The IT & telecom segment is anticipated to dominate the global artificial intelligence as a service market throughout the forecast period. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, North America contributed the highest share in the artificial intelligence as a service market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players and huge investment.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

Machine Learning (ML)

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Amazon Inc.

IBM Corporation

CognitiveScale, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Intel, Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased market for cloud computing

3.5.1.2. Growth associated with artificial intelligence and cognitive computing

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Dearth of trained professionals

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increased adoption of analytical solutions

3.5.3.2. Increased application areas

Chapter 4: artificial intelligence as a service market, by technology

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

4.2. Machine learning (ML)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Computer vision

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Natural language processing

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: Artificial intelligence as a service market, BY organization size

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by organization size

5.2. Small and medium enterprise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Large enterprise

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: Artificial intelligence as a service market, by industry vertical

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by industry verticals

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. IT & telecom

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Retail

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Manufacturing

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Public sector

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Energy & Utility

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

6.8. Healthcare

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis, by country

6.9. Other

6.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3. Market analysis, by country

