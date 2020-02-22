Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market in 2019: A Forecast for Key Regulatory Developments

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Artificial intelligence technology is now making its way into manufacturing, and the machine-learning technology and pattern-recognition software at its core could hold the key to transforming factories of the near future.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

IBM

Siemens

GE

Google

Microsoft

Micron Technology

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Nvidia

Sight Machine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automobile

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductors and Electronics

Food & Beverages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

