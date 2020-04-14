Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture report offers the latest industry trends, technological innovations and forecast market data. A deep-dive view of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry based on market size, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market segmentation by Players:

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

SAP

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation

Mavrx

aWhere

Precision Hawk

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Spensa Technologies

Resson

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo Robotics

CropX

John Deere

Gamaya

Cainthus

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture report studies the present state of the industry to analyze the future growth opportunities and risk factors. The report aims at providing a 360-degree market scenario, including fundamental overview, objectives, market definition, scope, and market size estimation.

The report helps readers understand the growth factors, industry plans, policies and development strategies. The report analyses facts and figures to derive global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture revenue and presents market values, potential consumers and future scope.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market segmentation by Type:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market segmentation by Application:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others



Leaders in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market share, product portfolio and company profile are covered in this report. Key market participants are analyzed based on yield, gross margin, market value and price structure.

Market segmentation

On global level, the industry is segmented by product type, diverse applications, and research regions. Regional segmentation analyses the market presence across North America, Europe, Japan, India, China, Middle East & Africa, South America. The regional analysis presents production volume and growth rate from 2014-2019.

Market dynamics, growth drivers, emerging market segments and the growth curve is presented based on past, present and futuristic market status. Revenue on global and regional level and applications is analyzed. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered. The industry chain study covers the upstream raw material suppliers analysis, top industry players, manufacturing capacity of each player, cost of raw material and labor cost.

Market share and market value are analyzed for each product type. The pricing analysis is provided from 2014-2019. Consumption statistics, downstream buyers, and the growth trend for each application is analyzed from 2014 to 2019. Import, export scenario, SWOT analysis, and utilization ratio is presented on a global and regional scale.

The graphical and tabular view of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market will provide ease of understanding to the readers.

Major points from Table of Contents for Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry 2019 Market Research Report include:

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Overview

2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2024)

4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2024)

5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

