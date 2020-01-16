Global Artificial Disc Market to Reach US$4.8 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Artificial Disc Market– Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Artificial Disc Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

Artificial disc market is expected to be around $4.8 billion by 2025. This is attributed to the development of technologically advanced treatment options, rising prevalence of degenerative disc diseases, and increased inclination for minimally invasive medical interventions. Moreover, an improvement in clinical trial results for artificial disc is set to increase demand among surgeons and patients. On the other hand, unfavorable reimbursement policies and high cost of devices will hamper the market growth.

Competitive Analysis of Artificial Disc Market:

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Medtronic

LDR Holding Corporation

Aesculap Implant Systems

LLC

Globus Medical Inc.

DePuy Synthes Spine Inc.

NuVasive Inc

Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace. The Report Data includes marketplace figures, graphs, and statistics and renders an innovative degree calculated strategy of their worldwide market.

Categorical Division by Type:

Cervical Disc

Lumbar Disc

Metal on Metal

Metal on Biopolymer

Based on Application:

Metal on Metal

Metal on Biopolymer



Market Opportunities

The major expansion opportunities for the players in this market lie in the developing countries such as India and China, where there is increasing prevalence of degenerative disc diseases coupled with rapidly aging population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Artificial Disc Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Artificial Disc Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Artificial Disc Market Definition

3.1.2. Artificial Disc Market Segmentation

3.2. Artificial Disc Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Artificial Disc of Drivers

3.2.2. Artificial Disc Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Artificial Disc Market, By Service

6. Artificial Disc Market, By Application

7. Artificial Disc Market, By Region

