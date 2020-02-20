Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Growth Rate Analysis 2019

www.MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

An cervical artificial disc (also called a disc replacement, disc prosthesis or spine arthroplasty device) is a device that is implanted into the spine to imitate the functions of a normal disc (carry load and allow motion).

Some of the major factors supporting the growth of the artificial disc market include product and technological innovations; increasing incidence of degenerative disc diseases; rising propensity for minimal incision surgeries; better clinical trial results with cervical total disc replacement (C-TDR) compared to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF); long-term cost benefits of disc replacement over the spinal fusion procedures; surging geriatric population; and rising healthcare expenditure.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Cervical Disc market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artificial Cervical Disc business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Artificial Cervical Disc in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market in the near future.

This study considers the Artificial Cervical Disc value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-polymer

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Company

NuVasive

Centinel Spine

Braun

Globus Medical

Alphatec Spine

Simplify Medical

AxioMed

Aditus Medical

FH Orthopedics

Medicrea

Spineart

