Global Articulated Dump Trucks Revenue Is Nearly 5268 M USD And The Actual Production Is About 15.4 K Unit In 2017

In the last several years, global market of Articulated Dump Trucks developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.32%. In 2017, global revenue of Articulated Dump Trucks is nearly 5268 M USD; the actual production is about 15.4 K Unit.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for construction equipment. The Articulated Dump Trucks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of USD 5268 million in 2017 to USD 7391 million by 2025.

The classification of Articulated Dump Trucks includes 30 to 40 Ton, Under 30 Ton and Above 40 Ton. 30 to 40 Ton dump trucks accounted for the largest share, about 52% of the overall Articulated Dump Trucks market, based on load capacity, in 2017. While the larger load capacity dump trucks are expected to enjoy a higher growth rate in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumption market for Articulated Dump Trucks during the forecast period. The Articulated Dump Trucks market in this region is primarily driven by the growing demand for building construction, especially from China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries, and huge investments in this region.

The Europe is leading the global articulated dump truck market in terms of production. Nearly all the largest companies build their plants in Europe, especially in UK, Sweden and Norway. Construction is still the largest application with market share of 56.6% in 2017.

This report focuses on the Articulated Dump Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Volvo

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Bell Equipment

Doosan

John Deere

Market Segment by Type, covers

30 to 40 Ton

Under 30 Ton

Above 40 Ton

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

