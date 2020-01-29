Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market – Massive Industry Improvement Till 2026 – Key Players are Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes Companies, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co KG

The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Arthroscopy Instruments Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.
The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.92 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of arthroscopy in these populations.
This report will help you understand:
- Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026
- Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.
- Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes Companies, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co KG, B. Braun Group, DJO, Takeda, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Bioventus, Orthofix, Richard Wolf GmbH, Wright Medical, Flexion Therapeutics, Active Implants, Sklar Instruments, Orthospace Ltd, GPC Medical Ltd., Vimex Endoscopy, Cannuflow, NuOrtho Surgical, Inc.
Market Drivers: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market
- Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from arthritis
- Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver
Market Restraints: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market
- High cost of arthroscopy instruments is acting as a major restraint for the market
- Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint
Competitive Analysis: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market
The global arthroscopy instruments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of arthroscopy instruments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market
- In December, 2017, DePuy Synthes launched Purevue visualization system imaging platform capable of use in minimally invasive surgery procedures
- In February, 2016, Smith & Nephew entered into a multi-country distribution agreement with OrthAlign Inc., for the distribution of Smith & Nephew’s Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) technology, KneeAlign.
Table of Contents: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market
- Executive Summary
- Scope/opportunities of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
- Customer Landscape
- Regional Landscape
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Market opportunity
- Business Decision Framework
- Drivers And Challenges
- Market challenges
- Market drivers
- Market Key Trends
- Players Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Players Analysis
- Players covered
- Players classification
- Market positioning of Players
- Appendix
- List of abbreviations
Market Segmentation: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market
By Product
- Arthroscopes
- Arthroscopic implants (Knee implants, Hip implants, Shoulder implants, Other implants)
- Fluid management systems
- Radiofrequency systems (Radiofrequency generators, Radiofrequency probes and wands, Footswitch)
- Visualization systems
- Powered shavers
By Application
- Knee
- Hips
- Spine
- Foot & ankle
- Shoulder & elbow
- Other (Hand & wrist)
By End-use
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory & surgical centers
- Clinics
By Geography
- USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
