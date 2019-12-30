Global Artesunate Tablet Revenue Is Nearly 128 M USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Artesunate Tablet Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
In the last several years, global market of Artesunate Tablet developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.69% during 2013 to 2018. In 2018, global revenue of Artesunate Tablet is nearly 128 M USD; the actual sales are about 36.6 million units.
The global average price of Artesunate Tablet is in the decreasing trend, from 3.77 USD/Unit in 2013 to 3.49 USD/Unit in 2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Artesunate Tablet includes Monoaromatic Artesunate and Compound Artesunate. The proportion of Monoaromatic Artesunate in 2018 is about 54% of revenue.
Artesunate Tablet is application in Hospital, Clinic and Other institution. The most of Artesunate Tablet is used in Hospital, and the market share of that is about 57 % in 2018.
Middle East and Africa is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78% in 2017. Following Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16% in 2017.
This report focuses on the Artesunate Tablet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Fosun Pharma (Guilin)
Ipca Laboratories
Ajanta Pharma
Shin Poong
Sanofi Aventis
MCW Healthcare
Cipla
Acino
Market Segment by Type, covers
Monoaromatic Artesunate
Compound Artesunate
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospital
Clinic
Other
