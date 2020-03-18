Global Area Sensors Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

The global area sensors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,123.8 Mn by the end of 2017, and is expected to grow in the coming years at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value over the forecast period. The global area sensors market is expected to represent a considerable incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028.

On the basis of application, the area sensors market is segmented into equipment protection, object detection, picking systems, personnel safety, and positioning & examination, among others. Area sensors find applications in various industries, such as food packaging, pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive, and material science, among others. Key regions and countries assessed in the area sensors report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, & the rest of Europe), SEA & Other APAC (India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Oceania, and the rest of SEA & Other APAC), Japan, China, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, & the rest of MEA).

According to PMR analysis, area sensors are widely used by all tier companies to streamline operations, enhance industrial automation, and change the manufacturing landscape of the company. Thus, the usage of area sensors in industrial automation is gaining importance in various industries. The growth in the global area sensors market is driven by their increasing demand in the industrial automation applications sector. Increase in the number of vendors that enable industrial automation and an increasing demand for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are important factors driving the area sensors market.

The area sensors market in North America holds the largest value share in the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance in the global area sensors market during the forecast period. However, the SEA & Other APAC region is expected to register the highest growth rate. The area sensors market has high potential in SEA & Other APAC owing to the major technological advancements in consumer electronics and automotive markets. Thus, the area sensors market in SEA & Others of APAC region will be targeted the most by area sensors market participants. The need to enhance the productivity and efficiency of industrial processes is expected to attract the attention of area sensor service providers toward the SEA & Other APAC region.

Moreover, growth in the food packaging sector has a significant impact on the area sensors market. Area sensors are being increasingly used in various industries to enhance the overall functional efficiency, convenience, and precautions. The growth in area sensor markets across the globe is driven by their increasing demand in the food and beverage packaging applications sector. Increase in the number of food and beverages industries and growth in the demand for canned and packaged foods are important factors driving the area sensors market. Area sensors are being increasingly used in the packaging sector to enhance the industrial efficiency, convenience, and precautions.

Another factor that drives the global area sensors market is that area sensors are rarely affected by temperature fluctuations and foreign impurities, such as dirt and water. The need for the enhanced safety of personnel as well as equipment in industries is contributing to the growth of the global area sensors market. Increase in the number of electronic component manufacturing industries as well as the need to eradicate humane errors in the assembly of electronics and automotive components are important factors driving the area sensors market. Companies offer customized area sensors based on the requirements of companies.

The vendors in the market are now focusing on the integration of area sensors with IoT to identify an object and its real-time location. Some of the market vendors in this study of the global area sensors market include SICK AG; Panasonic Corporation; Omron Corporation; Datalogic S.p.A.; Keyence Corporation; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Autonics Corporation; Rockwell Automation GmbH; Pepperl+Fuchs; and Riko Opto-electronics Co., Ltd.