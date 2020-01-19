Global Architectural Services Market – Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis 2015–2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Architectural Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The architectural firms are focusing on providing consultancy and advisory services rather than core architecture designing.

Developed countries are driving huge demand owing to increased requirement of better infrastructure, also higher disposable income among residents of these countries is anticipated to drive the market. Middle East and Africa region is projected to exhibit fastest growth and is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.3% from 2017 to 2025.

This report focuses on the global Architectural Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gensler

AECOM

AEDAS

IBI Group Inc.

HDR Architects

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Construction and Project Management Services

Engineering services, Interior Design Services

Urban Planning Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Industrial

Residential

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

