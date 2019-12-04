Global Architainment Lighting Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Architainment Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Architainment lighting, in short, it is a type of event lighting that accents a room, building, or other piece of architecture. Architainment lighting is an experience for observers, breathing life into buildings and highlighting their architectural features in ways that would otherwise be lost. This can be accomplished using a variety of techniques.

Architainment Lighting Industry Status

Global sales of Architainment Lighting has been increasing during the past four years with an average growth rate of 9.37%. Compared to 2017, Architainment Lighting market managed to increase revenue by 8.85% percent to 4077.77 million worldwide in 2018 from $ 3746.23 million in 2017. Overall, the Architainment Lighting market performance is positive, despite the historical fluctuations and weak economic environment.

Architainment Lighting Industry Forecast

The global Architainment Lighting market is expected to reach $ 6296.79 million by 2025 from $ 4077.77 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2019 to 2025.

Architainment Lighting Competition Status

Architainment Lighting industry is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. Color Kinetics (Signify) is the world leading manufacturer in global Architainment Lighting market with the market share of 11.690%, in terms of revenue, followed by LumenPulse, Chauvet, ROBE, Clay Paky (Osram), Vari-Lite (Philips), ACME, SGM Lighting, ADJ, Traxon (Osram), PR Light, GTD Lighting, Acclaim Lighting, GVA lighting, Altman Lighting, Golden Sea, Yajiang Photoelectric, FINE ART, Robert juliat and Elation. The top 18 listed companies accounted for 32.680% of the revenue market share in 2018

Architainment Lighting Region Distribution

North America are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 28.19% of market share, in terms of revenue in 2018.

Architainment Lighting Development Tendency

In the application segment, Events segment accounted for the most of market share (38.55% in 2018). Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Architainment Lighting industry will still be a highly energetic industry. With the use of lighting instrument in stage & performance and architectural industry, Architainment Lighting market will witness a significant increase.

