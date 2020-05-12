Global Aramid Market Forecast And Segments, 2019-2025

“Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Market” is a comprehensive market study, which has been created with a sole goal to armor existing and new players to gain advantage over their competitors. For the development of the report, proven research methodology and reliable analytical tools are applied to gain accurate understanding and insightful foresight into its potential development. The report presents figurative scenario of the market in current situation as well as forecasts the future based on all the important factors that that primed to influence the global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market. The report covers all prevalent trends and products playing a significant role in the growth of the market for Aramid (Aramid Fiber) over the forecast period.

The global aramid fiber market has drawn marked sustenance from the rapid commercialization of the high-performance synthetic fibers in wide spectrum of application over past few decades. Large part of revenues has come from use of aramid fibers in aerospace, military, and sports applications. Clocking a modest CAGR of 1.7%, the market is likely to reach worth of nearly US$4.8 bn. Advancement in processing technologies has helped manufacturers, especially in emerging markets, to modify the performance of these synthetic fibers. Progress in fiber reinforcements has paved way for commercialization of new aramid formulations in the market, especially in European countries, China, and the U.S. Growing sales of commercial fiber products based on aramid will keep an otherwise market lucrative in the next few years.

Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.

As international economic situation is complicated, China’s economy is developing rapidly. Global Aramid market demand will maintain steady growth. The global capacity distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 34.64% (2016), Europe with 35.42%, and China with11.04%.

The Aramid industry has great development prospects and will remain a steady growth rate in the following few years, but in a decreasing speed. For the past five years 2012-2016, the global compound growth rate is 4.19%. We are still optimistic about the Aramid market. Aramid market is in a developing stage, no matter in developed countries or in developing countries.

The Aramid industry consumption distribution is mainly focused on USA with 32.11% (2016), Europe with 32.93% and China with 16.69%.

Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market size will increase to 4790 Million US$ by 2025, from 4200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aramid (Aramid Fiber).

This report researches the worldwide Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dupont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

SRO

Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Breakdown Data by Type

Para-aramid Fibers

Meta-aramid Fibers

Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Breakdown Data by Application

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

Tire

High Strength Rope

Others

Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

