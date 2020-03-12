Global Arak Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Development Strategies With Key Players 2024

The report, titled “Arak Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024,” gives a thorough account of the present state of the global Arak market and the industry concerning it. The report presents an expansive account of the crucial elements of the market, the macro and micro factors that are essential for companies to gain competitive advantage in the market, the key factors that will have the most significant influence on the growth trajectory of the market, and several other aspects of the Arak market from a regional as well as a global perspective.

Global Arak Market: Overview

Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers a 10-year forecast for the global arak market between 2016 and 2024. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on the expected future growth of the global arak market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global arak market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on global arak market.

A section of the report discusses various factors that is driving the market. Revenue from sales of natural ingredients is forecasted to increase substantially in countries such as India, Lebanon, Israel, Syria and Palestine over the forecast period. While demand for natural ingredients is on the rise, consumption of arak is also expected to increase in Asia Pacific and MEA region.

Global Arak Market: Drivers

Increasing local demand for arak in various developed and developing countries are factors expected to drive growth of the global arak market over the forecast period. As a result of increasing demand for local arak in various Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific countries are creating opportunities for various players in the global arak market. Ever-rising demand for arak with natural ingredients is also expected to result in significantly high sales of arak market.

Global Arak Market: Segmentation

The report offers data regarding market share of the global arak market and the market is segmented on the basis of source type into obeidi or merwah grapes and anise seeds. The market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channels, which includes supermarket, liquor shops, travel retail and bar or pub. The report also highlights various trends in the global arak market. A section of the report highlights region-wise trends in the global arak market. It also provides a market outlook for 2016–2024, and sets the forecast within the context of the segment by source type, and distribution channel. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the global arak market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing markets in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Among the various source type segments, the obeidi or merwah grapes segment is expected to contribute significantly in terms of revenue to the global market, followed by the anise seeds segment respectively. The market is driven by increasing demand for arak made from natural ingredients, which is expected to fuel significant growth of the arak market during the forecast period. A detailed analysis has been provided for each segment in terms of region-wise market size analysis.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global arak market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of key players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, recent developments, key brands and products offered. Key players in the global arak market covered in the report include Abi Raad Group Sarl, Kawar Arak, Haddad Distilleries, Eagle Distilleries Co, Lebanese Arak Corporation, Château Ksara, Domaine des Tourelles, and Lebanese Fine Wines Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Source Type

– Obeidi or Merwah grapes

– Anise seeds

– Powder

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarket

– Travel Retail

– Liquor Shop

– Bar/Pub

Key Regions Covered

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– Latin America

