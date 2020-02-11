Global Aquatic Herbicide Market by Application, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Geography, Business Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Aquatic herbicides Market are formulations used to prevent the growth of aquatic weeds and pond algae. These environmentally friendly herbicides are used to control the growth of non-native invasive species in lake, rivers, and reservoirs which can cause significant economic losses.

Aquatic herbicides are available in liquid or granular form and can be applied as foliar sprays or directly added to water. The choice of selective or non-selective aquatic herbicide depends on the plant species, dosage, time of application, and contact duration.

The global aquatic herbicide market has been segmented, based on chemical formulation, into glyphosate, 2, 4-D, imazapyr, diquat, triclopyr, and others including flurifone, flumioxagin, and copper and chelated copper. The two types of aquatic herbicides are contact and systematic herbicides. Contact herbicides affect only the plant tissue where applied while systematic herbicides translocate across the plant from the leaves to roots, down to a cellular level.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the prominent players in the global aquatic herbicide market are

DowDuPont (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Monsanto Company (US)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Land O’ Lakes, Inc. (US)

UPL (India)

Platform Speciality Products Corporation (US)

SePRO Corporation (US)

Albaugh LLC (US)

Valent BioSciences LLC (US)

Sanco Industries, Inc. (US).

Market Segmentation: –

The global aquatic herbicides market has been segmented based on form, mode of action, mode of application, chemical formulation, type, application, and region.

Based on form, the global aquatic herbicides market has been segmented into liquid and granules.

By mode of action, the global aquatic herbicide market has been segmented into selective and non-selective herbicides.

The global aquatic herbicide market has been divided into foliar sprays and sub-surface injection based on mode of application.

Based on chemical formulation, the global aquatic herbicide market is segmented into glyphosate, 2, 4-D, imazapyr, diquat, triclopyr, and others including fluridone, flumioxazin, and coper & chelated copper.

Based on type, the global aquatic herbicide market has been segmented into contact herbicides and systematic herbicides.

The global aquatic herbicide market has also been segmented based on application into agricultural water, fisheries, recreational water, and others.

Regional Analysis: –

The global aquatic herbicide market has been divided into five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market is expected to be the largest during the forecast period due to the high demand for herbicides in integrated weed management systems in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the second-largest, registering the highest CAGR during the review period. The European market is expected to register considerable growth, while the markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

