Global Application Server Market by End Users/Application and Industry Research Report to 2023

An Application Server is a modern form of platform middleware. It is system software that resides between the operating system (OS) on one side, the external resources (such as a database management system [DBMS], communications and Internet services) on another side and the users’ applications on the third side. The function of the application server is to act as host (or container) for the user’s business logic while facilitating access to and performance of the business application. The application server must perform despite the variable and competing traffic of client requests, hardware and software failures, the distributed nature of the larger-scale applications, and potential heterogeneity of data and processing resources required to fulfill the business requirements of the applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Application Server market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Application Server market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to witness tremendous growth in the application server market and is projected to continue this trend over the forecast period, on account of technological advancement and early adoption.

The global Application Server market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Application Server.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

RedHat

Microsoft

Attachmate / Novell

Oracle

NEC

SAP

Software AG

Adobe Systems

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard

CA Technologies

Cisco

Rocket Software

BizFlow

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Java-based

Microsoft Windows-based

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cloud

Apps

Tablets

Mobile Devices

Others

