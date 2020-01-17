Global Application Management & Support Services Market by Advancement, Challenges and Opportunities 2026

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Application Management & Support Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

Application management involves maintenance, change and enhancement services and support for applications throughout the application lifecycle. Application management and support services are outsourced to various organizations having expertise in application management. Application management is aimed at achieving cost reduction, quality improvement, secure compliance, and increased agility. As companies are shifting toward cloud computing, the adoption of application management and support services is on the rise to help efficiently migrate and increase agility. The increasing number of mobile devices and browsers/platforms has driven the development of a large number of mobile applications that require efficient application management. The growing number of mobile devices has caused multiplatform complexity. This, in turn, has increased the demand for application management and support services in order to manage applications over diverse platforms. Vendors are offering application management and support services to industry-leading technology platforms such as SAP, Oracle, IBM, and SaaS/custom development platforms.

Application Management & Support Services Market – Drivers & Restraints

Application management service vendors operating in the market help companies achieve speed to market,; raise the efficiency of their application portfolio; and analyze the business impact of their enterprise applications. Furthermore, companies also seek to derive value from mobility, cloud, analytics, social computing and cognitive computing technologies. This fuels their adoption of application management and support services in order to maintain balance between productivity and security and align their expanding application portfolio with their business needs. However, data security of applications is a challenge for the application management & support services market. Application management and support service providers need to continuously upgrade themselves, accommodating a wide range of technologies and platforms to sustain in the market.

Application Management & Support Services Market – Segmentation

The global application management & support services market can be segmented in terms of deployment type, organization size, end-use industry, service, and region. Based on deployment type, the market has been divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment has been sub-classified into on-demand cloud and hosted cloud. The cloud segment is expected to gain traction in the near future, due to numerous benefits offered by cloud-deployed application management services such as ease of use, ease of access, reduced physical clutter, cost savings, and reliability. In terms of end-use industry, the market has been classified into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI); IT & telecom; manufacturing; energy & utilities; retail; health care; government; and others. Based on organization size, the application management & support services market has been divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on service, the application management & support services market has been divided into application-managed services, application modernization, support & maintenance, application security, and application portfolio management. Support and maintenance services include change management, service desk management, and SLA management. Application modernization services include application integration, cloud application migration, application re-platforming, and UI modernization. Application-managed services help in the operation and administration of specific customizations and offer support for these customizations. They also help in the integration of applications from go-live phase to long-term administration. Application modernization is expected to be the rapidly expanding service segment of the market during the forecast period, due to cloud migration and application re-platforming.

Geographically, the application management & support services market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America, and Europe. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to be the rapidly expanding market during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of cloud platforms by businesses in the region.

Application Management & Support Services Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global application management & support services market are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Accenture plc, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini SE, Fujitsu Ltd., Atos SE, L&T Infotech Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, and SAP SE. These companies offer application management and support services across leading technology platforms and distinguish themselves based on technical expertise.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

