Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Size study, by Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size ( Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences and others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global applicant tracking systems market valued approximately USD 1095 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software which can be used to recruit employees efficiently. It is used to post job openings on a website or in job portals for screening resumes as well as to create interview requests to deserving candidates via e-mail or other communication channels. In addition, the applicant tracking system also includes automated resume raking, response tracking, pre-screening questions, and others. The increasing need for cost reduction, demand for strategic and improved hiring decisions, and involvement of social media for recruitment purpose are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of applicant tracking systems is considered as the key restraining factor in the market growth over the forecast period. However, increasing demand for mobile recruitment and collaboration with social media platforms are creating huge growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market considered the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Among these North America and Europe are the mature markets for the applicant tracking systems, together holding more than 70% share of the total market revenue in 2017. North America Applicant Tracking System Market size is estimated around USD 448.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growth in the North America market is primarily driven by the early adoption of technology as well as the availability of skilled personnel. Furthermore, the companies in the region are highly active in the cross-border recruitments, which has been a major reason for the adoption of applicant tracking systems. However, the changing government policies with respect to employee outsourcing may restrict market growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2018-2025. The APAC market is majorly driven by the developing IT infrastructure and rising adoption of Enterprise IT. The companies are actively seeking adoption of cost-effective solutions to optimize their recruitment process. The concept of using recruitment software is very helpful around the world market. Many large players in the market have been using recruitment software and they seem satisfied with the way it has streamlined and automated their recruitment processes.

Market player included in this report are:

Oracle

IBM

SAP

Cornerstone

ADP

Icims

Jobvite

Peoplefluent

Silkroad Technology

Paycor

Greenhouse Software

Workday

Ultimate Software

Jazzhr

Swipeclock

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical

Banking Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Sector

IT and Telecommunications,

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Life Sciences

others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

