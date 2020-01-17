Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year, 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

An applicant tracking system, commonly referred to as an ATS, is a software application that enables the electronic handling of a company’s recruitment needs. Applicant tracking software allows an organization to collect and store candidate and job related data and track and monitor the progress of candidates through all stages of the hiring process.



Based on regions, United States and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 1091.63Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 597.03 Million USD in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2013 to 2018. In APAC Area, Japan is an important market, with mature development environment, large population base, complete infrastructural facility and high-leveled skilled labors. In 2018, total Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 108.26 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2013 to 2018. Total China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to reach 132.31 Million USD in the end of 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2013 to 2018.

Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Larger Enterprises. Small and Medium Enterprises is the major application of Applicant Tracking Software, in 2018, the Applicant Tracking Software revenue in Small and Medium Enterprises was 1421.37million USD, and it will reach 2592.36 million USD in 2025; with revenue market share in Small and Medium Enterprises was 71.65% in 2018 and will be 72.12% in 2025.

In 2018, the global Applicant Tracking Software market size was 1800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Workable Software

Zoho

Softgarden

BambooHR

ICIMS

Lever

SAP(SuccessFactors)

Jobvite

Workday

Oracle

IBM(Kenexa)

ClearCompany

COMPAS Technology

TalentReef

Conrep

CornerstoneOnDemand

Advanced Personnel Systems

GreenhouseSoftware

ApplicantPro

CATS Software

IKraft Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Applicant Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Applicant Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

