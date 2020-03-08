Global Apheresis Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa, Haemonetics Corporation and Hemacare Corporation

Description

Apheresis is a medical process used to separate out a particular component of the blood. Blood is passed through an apparatus where the constituent is separated from the blood sample and the remainder is circulated to the human body. It is a type of extracorporeal therapy.

End-user/ Technology:

Hospitals, healthcare centers, blood banks and blood collection centers are using this technique to perform a safe blood transfusion. The various processes used for separation are centrifugation, absorption, and filtration. Continous flow centrifugation and intermittent flow centrifugation are two of the techniques used for centrifugation procedure. It has a various application which includes plasma exchange, removal of low-density lipoprotein, removal of malignant white blood cells from patients suffering from leukemia, removal of erythrocytes, and collection of platelets.

Market Dynamics:

The global apheresis market is experiencing a high growth rate on account of rising chronic diseases, growing need for plasma and other blood components, growing concerns regarding blood transfusion techniques, complex surgical procedures and technological advancement. On the other hand lack of awareness about apheresis process, the high cost of instruments, and insufficient donors & skilled professionals, and medical regulations are the main restraint for the growth of the industry.

Market Segments:

The global apheresis market can be segmented based on product, application, and procedures. It has application in renal diseases, hematology, cancer treatment, cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorder. The various procedures of apheresis include plasmapheresis for collecting fresh frozen plasma, erythrocytapheresis for separating erythrocytes, Plateletpheresis for collecting platelets, and leukapheresis to remove PMNs, basophils, and eosinophils.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

North America is the market leader followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Technological advancement, venture capital investment, govt support and increasing awareness among blood transfusion ensure North America’s leadership in apheresis market. High purchasing power and disposable income in North America and Europe also ensure the market growth. Investors and manufacturers are highly interested in Asia Pacific regions due to the presence of untapped market with lots of opportunities.

Opportunities:

Technological advancement, Govt. support and increasing awareness among people are creating lots of opportunities in the current market. Research is going on applying apheresis in the pediatric segment. The highest growth rate is expected to be in the Asia Pacific region in the forecasted period. Various R&D work in critical disease sector and complex surgical procedures are also creating opportunities for the market to grow.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa, Haemonetics Corporation, Hemacare Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Terumo Bct, Inc, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. (Japan).

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

