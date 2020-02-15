Global Apheresis Market In Depth Analysis, Size and Top Players Fresenius Kabi AG, Kidde-Fenwal Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo BCT, Inc.,

This report details the levels and revenues of the CAGR for the historic year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the global apheresis market from 2018 to 2025. The global apheresis market report contains all the limitations and drivers interpreted by SWOT analysis for the global apheresis market. The report includes key market influencer company profiles. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. This report reviews market definition explanations, classifications, applications, commitments, and market trends.

Global Apheresis Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Apheresis Market accounted to USD 1.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition:

Apheresis is a technique of separation of blood component that is based on membrane filtration technology and centrifugation. The components of the blood are separated depending upon their characteristics such as size, molecular weight, affinity for substance, etc. Blood is taken from patient’s body, then it is mixed with an anticoagulant and the blood components are divided based on their features and detailed mechanism criteria. After separating the required blood component residual of the blood is transfused back to the patient’s body.

Competitive Analysis :

The global apheresis market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of apheresis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors :

Shiga University of Medical Science,

Fresenius Kabi AG,

Kidde-Fenwal Inc.,

Haemonetics Corporation,

Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc.,

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.,

Terumo BCT, Inc.,

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.,

Bioelettronica Srl,

HemaCare Corporation, and Toray Industries. Inc.,

Therakos Inc.,

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals,

Kaneka Corporation,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Cerus Corporation,

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.,

Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Grifols, S.A., and Medica S.p.A.

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Need for Blood Components and Rising Concerns About Blood Safety

Growth in the Amount of Complex Surgical Procedures

Proliferation In Incidences Of Chronic Diseases

Nonexistence of Knowledge About Apheresis Processes

Shortage of Qualified Donors

Market Segmentation:

By product:- Apheresis devices, and apheresis disposables. Apheresis devices are further segmented into plasma component separators, plasma separators, immunoadsorption columns, plasma perfusion columns, and hemoperfusion columns.

Apheresis disposables are further segmented:- centrifugation bowls, membrane filtration columns, tubing for blood transfer to and from patient and other disposables.

On the basis of disease :- Hematology, autoimmune disease, cardiovascular diseases, neurology, metabolic disorders, renal diseases, and others.

On the basis of procedure:- Plasmapheresis, LDL-apheresis, plateletpheresis, photopheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, therapeutic cytapheresis and others.

Based on technology:- Centrifugation, and membrane separation. Centrifugation segment is further sub-segmented into continuous flow and intermittent flow.

On the basis of end-user:- Blood collection centers, hospitals, and ambulatory centers.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

