Global APET Sheet Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on APET Sheet Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the APET Sheet market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6298.9 million by 2024, from US$ 4738.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in APET Sheet business, shared in Chapter 3.

In market, revenue of APET Sheet in Europe will increase to be 1886.37 M USD in 2025 from 1191.51 M USD in 2018, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. North America ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales revenue and market share of 1048.92 M USD in 2018.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of APET Sheet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the APET Sheet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OCTAL

Polyone

Klöckner Pentaplast

Toray

Retal

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers

epsotech Group

K.P.TECH

Plastirol

Folienwerk Wolfen

TAE Kwang

Zhongtian Sheet

Nan Ya Plastics

Jinfeng New Material

Far Eastern New Century

Market Segment by Type, covers

<0.2mm

0.2-1mm

1-2mm

>2mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging

Other

