Global APET Sheet Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

APET (Amorphous PET) Sheet are thermoplastic sheet which are produced by the extrusion processing of Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) copolymer, a thermoplastic polyester. APET Sheet have sparkling clarity and gloss and very good mechanical properties and thermoforming characteristics, which make them the ideal material for packaging applications.

The global APET Sheet revenue was about 4522.78 M USD by the end of 2018, which is expected to reach 7314.68 M USD in 2025. Overall, the APET Sheet products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in this market. OCTAL, Kl?ckner Pentaplast, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers and some others are playing important roles in APET Sheet industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

In market, revenue of APET Sheet in Europe will increase to be 1886.37 M USD in 2025 from 1191.51 M USD in 2018, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. North America ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales revenue and market share of 1048.92 M USD in 2018.

There are many different types of APET Sheet. The market can be segmented into: <0.2mm and 0.2-1mm and etc. 0.2-1 mm is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 69.32% market share in 2018. By application, Consumer Goods Packaging is the largest consumer group, with market share of 49.43% in 2018.

In the past few years, the price of APET Sheet shown a slightly increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of APET Sheet. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline. In order to keep profit, the price may keep the trend in a short period.

Companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for APET Sheet will become more intense, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end APET Sheet.

