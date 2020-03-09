Global Antiviral Drugs Market Progresses For Huge Profits During 2016–2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Antiviral Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Antiviral Drugs market report [8 Year Forecast 2016-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Antiviral Drugs market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Antiviral Drugs industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall antiviral drugs market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porters five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the disease indications, product type, and distribution channels, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics. The prevalence HIV infection and HCV infection has also been provided, along with the FDA approvals and patent expiries of major drugs by each drug class. The pipeline analysis of major market players has been given in the market overview section.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global antiviral drugs market such as AbbVie, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

The global antiviral drugs market is segmented as follows:

By Disease Indication

Hepatitis Virus Infection

HIV Infection

Respiratory Virus Infection

Others

By Product Type

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy Store

Retail Pharmacy Store

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

