Global Antiretroviral Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Tibotec Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Gilead Sciences

Description
Multiple Anti-retroviral drugs are used for the treatment of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome caused by Human Immuno-Deficiency Virus. AIDS leads to weakening of the human immune system, thus allowing life-threatening diseases and cancer to thrive, eventually becoming fatal. HAART(Highly Active Anti-Retroviral Therapy) is a
combination of multiple antiretroviral drugs. They tend to reduce the efficacy of the virus, thus maintaining a comparatively high defense system. If a mutation develops a resistance to one of the drugs, the other drugs tend to suppress that mutation.
End User/Technology:
Entry inhibitors (or fusion inhibitors) interfere with binding, fusion, and entry of HIV-1 to the host cell by blocking one of the several targets. Integrase inhibitors (also known as integrase nuclear strand transfer inhibitors or INSTIs) inhibit the viral enzyme integrase, which is responsible for the integration of viral DNA into the DNA of the infected cell.Raltegravir,elvitegravir, and dolutegravir are examples of this drug.Protease inhibitors block the viral protease enzyme necessary to produce mature virions upon budding from the host membrane. Virus particles produced in the presence of protease inhibitors are defective and mostly non-infectious
Market Dynamics:
ART(Anti-Retroviral Therapy) is facing numerous challenges in developing countries like a fixed combination of doses, increasing guidelines laid down by the healthcare department which are to be strictly adhered to, more number of infected people and increasing prices of drugs. Purchase volume of ARV increased 15 times from 2006 to 2008.More and more countries are moving towards the new regimens most of which have patents as opposed to the older regimens which were not patented. This has aggravated the problem, particularly in India, Thailand, and Brazil. Although WHO recommends FDCs (Fixed Dosage Combination), very few of these are available in the market. Strong R&D is one of the most important criteria driving the supply. But the high cost in R&D, the risk of failure and government laws are hindrances to it.
Market driver
Rising awareness of retroviral infection
Market challenge
High cost of antiretroviral drugs
Market opportunities
Significant pipeline
Market segmentation
Based on the inhibition of phase of retrovirus life-cycle:
Entry Inhibitors
Nucleotide/Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
Non-Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
Integrase Inhibitors
Protease Inhibitors
Based on geography
Asia-Pacific
Europe and Middle-East
North America
Latin America
Regional/Geographic Analysis:
. In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a concentrated epidemic of HIV.Majority of sequences were of subtype A, while the rest of the sequences were of subtypes B (9.5%), K (2%), D (2%) and AE (1%). The trees had similarity with India, Afghanistan as well as some African nations. Although HIV-1 subtype B is predominant in the United States, factors such as global travel, immigration, and military deployment have the potential to increase the proportion of non-subtype B infections. Limited data are available on the prevalence and distribution of non-B HIV-1 strains in the United States. Kenya was the first country to use Dolutegravir, followed by Nigeria and Uganda.
Major companies
Tibotec Pharmaceuticals
Cipla
Gilead Sciences
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain.
