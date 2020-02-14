Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market 2017 – 2025 : Conda, Creative Diagnostics., HiMedia Laboratories., Alifax Holding S.p.A., Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), Biotron Healthcare

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market: Overview

This report on the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increasing infectious diseases, rising antibiotic resistance, investment of key players to develop new drugs in order to treat the infectious and government investment in healthcare are factors expected to drive the growth of global antimicrobial susceptibility test market during the forecast period. The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is segmented by product type, method, test type, application, end users and geography.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, method, test type, application, end users and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market.

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market: Key Segments

Based on product type the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is segmented into test & kits, culture media, automated test system and consumables. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on method the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is segmented into broth dilution method, rapid automated method, disk diffusion method, gradient diffusion method and molecular testing method. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on test type the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is segmented into antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitics and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on application the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is segmented into clinical diagnosis, drug discovery and development and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

According to end users the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes and contract research organizations. The end users segments have been analyzed based on number of healthcare infrastructure, government investment and also economic development in the regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Conda, Creative Diagnostics., HiMedia Laboratories., Alifax Holding S.p.A., Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), Biotron Healthcare and others. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base and garner market share.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been segmented as follows:

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Product Type

– Test & Kits

– Culture Media

– Automated Test System

– Consumables

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Method

– Broth Dilution Method

– Rapid Automated Method

– Disk Diffusion Method

– Gradient Diffusion Method

– Molecular Testing Method

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Test Type

– Antibacterial

– Antifungal

– Antiparasitics

– Others

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Test Type

– Clinical Diagnosis

– Drug Discovery and Development

– Others

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by End Users

– Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

– Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

– Research and Academic Institutes

– Contract Research Organizations

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– India

– Japan

– China

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

– GCC Countries

– Israel

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

