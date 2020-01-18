GLOBAL ANTIMICROBIAL PACKAGING MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

This report studies the global Antimicrobial Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Antimicrobial Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Takex Labo Co.Ltd (JP)

Sciessent LLC (US)

BASF (DE)

Dow Chemical Company (US)

Barr Brands International (US)

Mondi PLC (AT)

LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited (UK)

PolyOne Corporation (US)

BioCote Limited (UK)

Dunmore Corporation (US)

Sealed Air (US)

Covestro (DE)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastic

Biopolymer

Paperboard

Glass

Tin

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others

Table of Content:

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Research Report 2018

1 Antimicrobial Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antimicrobial Packaging

1.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Biopolymer

1.2.5 Paperboard

1.2.6 Glass

1.2.7 Tin

Others

1.5 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Segment by Application

1.5.1 Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Others

1.6 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.7 Global Market Size (Value) of Antimicrobial Packaging (2013-2025)

1.7.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.7.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Takex Labo Co.Ltd (JP)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Takex Labo Co.Ltd (JP) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Sciessent LLC (US)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Sciessent LLC (US) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 BASF (DE)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 BASF (DE) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Dow Chemical Company (US)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Dow Chemical Company (US) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Barr Brands International (US)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Barr Brands International (US) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Mondi PLC (AT)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Mondi PLC (AT) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited (UK)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited (UK) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 PolyOne Corporation (US)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 PolyOne Corporation (US) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 BioCote Limited (UK)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 BioCote Limited (UK) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Dunmore Corporation (US)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Antimicrobial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Dunmore Corporation (US) Antimicrobial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Sealed Air (US)

7.12 Covestro (DE)

Continued…..

