Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Research Report: by Therapeutic Class (Calcium Channel Blockers, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, ACE Inhibitors, Vasodilators, Diuretics, ARBs, Others), by Type (Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce Websites & Online Drug Stores, Others), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Antihypertensive medications are prescribed by reputed clinicians for the management of hypertension or high blood pressure. The high pervasiveness of hypertension is the essential driver of the global antihypertensive medications market. Several awareness campaigns by several government and non-profit associations are probably going to work for the market. For example, the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) offers training programs and has a solid encouraging group of people which offers patients the right information about the treatment. The rising predominance of incessant illnesses is powering the interest of antihypertensive drugs or medications. What’s more, the section of generics which has cut down patient expenses is anticipated to look good for the market over the forecast period (2018- 2023). The market is expected to grow at 2.67% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market segmentation

Based on its therapeutic classes, the global antihypertensive drugs market is segmented into beta-adrenergic blockers, calcium channel blockers, renin inhibitors, vasodilators, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, diuretics, and others. On the basis of its type, the market is bifurcated into secondary and primary hypertension. Lastly, on the basis of its distribution channels, the market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, e-commerce websites and online drug stores, retail pharmacy, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global antihypertensive drugs market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Merck KGaA (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), and United Therapeutics Corporation (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd. (Japan), Boehringer Engelheim GmbH (Germany), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), among others are some of the major players in the global antihypertensive drugs market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 List of Assumptions

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising prevalence of hypertension

5.2.2 Growing initiatives by private and government organizations

5.2.3 Rise in the prevalence rates of chronic diseases

5.2.4 Increasing penetration of generic versions of drugs

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Side-effects of treatment options

5.3.2 High cost of treatment

5.3.3 Loss of patents

5.3.4 Rise in non-pharmacological therapy

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Emerging therapies in the treatment hypertension

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value chain analysis

6.1.1 R&D and Designing

6.1.2 Manufacturing

6.1.3 Distribution & Sales

6.1.4 Post Sales Review

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Intense Rivalry

6.3 Investment Opportunities

6.4 Pricing Analysis

Continued..

