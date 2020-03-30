Global Anticoagulants Market Size with Future Prospects, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2018-2026

The research report published by Credence Research provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the Anticoagulants market for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The research study analyzes market dynamics by considering market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prominent prevailing trends shaping the Anticoagulants market. Considering aforementioned factors, the study provides market estimates for the years to come till 2026.

Get here sample in PDF

Unique selling proposition of the research study include detailed and in-depth competitive landscape assessment, and attractive investment segment analysis of the Anticoagulants market. Particulars covered in company profiles section includes product/service portfolio, financial synopsis, competitor’s information, and news coverage along with the latest updates related to the Anticoagulants market. The research study provides market size and estimates across different segments for geographic regions including North America (U.S & Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (GCC & Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Get here sample in PDF

Market Insights

The global anticoagulants market is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period attributable to launch of drugs with lower side effects and higher efficacy, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally and higher adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) in North America and Europe. Promising pipeline will further drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceutical is developing a novel antisense drug named IONIS- FXIRx that is designed to reduce the production of coagulation factor XI that plays a key role in proliferation of clots. The drug is in phase II of clinical trials and claims to have positive results when tested in patients undergoing replacement to prevent venous thrombosis. Espero Biopharma phase III candidate, a vitamin K antagonist named Tecarfarin claims of having fewer adverse effects and lesser drug-drug interaction as compared to warfarin. Thus, these promising drug candidates will drive the market in the latter stage of the forecast period. In terms of application, the market is segmented into atrial fibrillation & heart attacks, strokes, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and pulmonary embolism. In 2017, atrial fibrillation (AF) & heart attacks held the largest share in the anticoagulants market owing to large target population of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation and growing incidence of heart attacks. According to recent study in Britain, it is estimated that 1.4 million British people at a high risk of strokes due to non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF). AF prevalence is higher in North America and Asia Pacific, thereby driving the market due to increased usage of anticoagulants. Deep vein thrombosis is expected to show significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing cases and products specifically targeting DVT.

Key highlights of the research study comprise:

Comprehensive analysis of the global Anticoagulants industry Anticoagulants market classification on the basis of key market segments along with their current and estimated market size Study of major market drivers, challenges and opportunities and their effect on the Anticoagulants market Major companies profiled along with competitive landscape analyzed on the basis of business strength & product offerings Cross sectional analysis of each region covering individual segments for the forecast period 2016 – 2018 in terms of value (US$ Mn)

Get here sample in PDF

Research methodology devised for this study:

Our methodology comprises a blend of primary and secondary research for engineering the market size, shares and estimations for global Anticoagulants market specific to key segments, and regional segmentation.

Secondary Research

Some of the basic, but most important sources referred during the study included company annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents throwing light upon the recent developments in the global Anticoagulants market. Reliable sources such as scientific journals, university research papers and government websites were equally referred for recognizing business opportunities in various geographical markets and market penetration of various products/services. In addition, paid databases were referred to collect information useful for extensive commercial study of the key players operating in Anticoagulants market. In case where no data was available on the public domain, we used modeling and estimates to arrive at comprehensive data sets. Secondary research helped to prepare a base for Anticoagulants market study.

Primary Research

The extensive secondary research carried out was complemented by extensive primary research to validate data and analysis. Primary research involved telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions as well as face-to-face interviews with the leading industry experts.

The participants tracked for primary interviews include:

Vice President/ CEOs

Marketing/product managers

Market intelligence managers

National sales managers

Purchasing managers

Distributors

Other stakeholders

[Browse full report: “Anticoagulants market Size”]

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact Us:

Credence Research Inc.

105 N 1st ST #429

SAN JOSE

CA 95103

United States

Toll Free (US/CANADA): +1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com

LinkedIn @ https://us.linkedin.com/company/credenceresearch