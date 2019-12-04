Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Anti-Slip Sheet Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global Anti-Slip Sheet market was 303.1 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 445.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2019 and 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-Slip Sheet market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 394.9 million by 2024, from US$ 313.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anti-Slip Sheet business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-Slip Sheet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Anti-Slip Sheet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CGP

Papeterie Gerex

Smurfit Kappa

AJP

GOLONG

Endupack

Servicolor Iberia

ASPI

Delta Paper

Palcut

Tallpack

Grantham Manufacturing

Rotri, SL

Angleboard UK

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

Market Segment by Type, covers

Recycled Paper Material

Corrugated Cardboard Material

Plastic Film Material

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry

Chemical Industry

Building and Construction

Computing and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

