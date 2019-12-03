Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Anti-Slip Sheet Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Anti-Slip Sheet players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Was 303.1 Million US$ In 2018

Anti-Slip Sheets are flexible sheets of paper-like material which take on the shape of the bags or boxes that are stacked above and below the sheets. Anti-Slip Sheets increase the coefficient of friction between layers and provide better interlocking characteristics between stacked items to prevent the items from shifting and sliding. Moving a stack of items that has not been stretch wrapped or otherwise secured can be risky in that the load can tip or slip during a quick turn or even an abrupt stop. A fallen load results in wasted time at best and damaged products or personnel at worst. Insert layers of Anti Slip Sheets between your items as you stack your load to have a greater sense of security, ease, and safety when transporting your stacked items. All of the Anti-Slip Sheet materials are recyclable, reusable and repulpable.

Anti-Slip Sheet is an ideal solution for maintaining the stability of goods during transportation. The global Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to gain traction with the growing need for economical solutions which reduce the cost of banding and strapping. In addition, Anti-Slip Sheet being hygienic, is widely accepted for use with food products. The global push for sustainable and recyclable solutions is also anticipated to boost sales of products such as Anti-Slip Sheet. The global shipping industry has witnessed high growth in the last decade with the growth in trade between countries. The need for protective solutions that could reduce the risk of damage during transit is expected to generate substantial demand for Anti-Slip Sheet. The global Anti-Slip Sheet market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the industries such as the food industry, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry, and chemical industry among others. Furthermore, as global trade becomes more streamlined, the demand for Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period.

The global Anti-Slip Sheet market was 303.1 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 445.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2019 and 2025.

Some renowned name providing the immense contribution and defining the hierarchy of Anti-Slip Sheet market are CGP, Smurfit Kappa, Endupack, AJP, GOLONG, ASPI, Palcut, Servicolor Iberia, Delta Paper, Papeterie Gerex, Tallpack, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Rotri, SL, Grantham Manufacturing and Angleboard UK in the market. Of the major players of Anti-Slip Sheet, CGP maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. CGP accounted for 23.09% of the global Anti-Slip Sheet market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 10.43% and 3.88%, including Smurfit Kappa and Endupack.

APEJ is the second largest Anti-Slip Sheet market followed Europe. China and India are witnessing more demand for Anti-Slip Sheet due to increasing manufacturing and transportation of goods. The government regulations for material handling is playing a vital role in growth of Anti-Slip Sheet market. Import and Export of different material between developing regions also facilitate the growth of the global anti-slip coated paper market. Owing to increasing import and export to maintain goods in the warehouse without any loss are very important, which is further expected to boost the growth of the global Anti-Slip Sheet market. Due to food industries excessive production and transportation, Anti-Slip Sheet market can further grow.



