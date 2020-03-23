Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market to Exceed a Value of US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026-end with Changing Lifestyles of People

The demand within the global market for anti-obesity prescription drugs has risen by leaps and bounds, and this has created a host of growth opportunities for the market vendors. Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyses the business landscape of the global market for anti-obesity prescription drugs market to find that the market is highly fragmented. While the leading market players have laid a strong foundation for progressive market growth, the small and medium sized players are far from establishing their strongholds in the market. It is expected that the new and emerging market vendors would follow the footsteps of the established firms in order to enhance their growth prospects.

The global market for anti-obesity prescription drugs is closely related to the medical and healthcare industries. Hence, the market vendors are projected to collaborate with the medical institutions and healthcare centers in order to enhance their prospects of growth. Furthermore, the market players in the global market for anti-obesity prescription drugs are also expected to enter into mergers and acquisitions over the coming years.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global market for anti-obesity drugs is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.80% over the period between 2017 and 2026. Furthermore, the cumulative value of the global market for anti-obesity prescription drugs is expected to exceed US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2026. Based on geography, the prescription of anti-obesity drugs has been the highest across North America, while the hospital pharmacies have emerged as the most used distribution channel.

Changing Lifestyles to Facilitate Market Growth

The food consumption patterns and eating habits of the masses has undergone revolutionary changes over the past decade. The liking of the people, especially the youth, for junk food has resulted in a higher incidence of obesity. This has directly influenced the growth of the global market for anti-obesity prescription drugs in recent times, and has given a launch pad for development to the market players. The usage of cholesterol-rich products in foods prepared in restaurants and houses has also played an underhanded role in the growth of the global market for anti-obesity prescription drugs.

The extensive prescription of psychotropic drugs, that are believed to cause obesity, has also contributed to the growth of the global market for anti-obesity prescription drugs. Besides, the consumption of antidepressants and diabetic drugs has also led to an increased demand within the global market for anti-obesity prescription drugs. Obesity management has become an important domain within the healthcare industry, and this has created growth spaces within the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market.

Growth of Fitness Industry to Hamper Market Growth

Despite the escalating demand for anti-obesity prescription drugs, the growth of the fitness industry is expected to restrain the growth of the market. As people become inclined towards following a fitter and healthier lifestyle, obesity comes under control without the administration of drugs. Furthermore, the promotion of yoga and other forms of exercise has also created obstacles to growth within the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market. Nevertheless, the approval of anti-obesity drugs by the medical practitioners is expected to keep reaping positive results for the global market.

