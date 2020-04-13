Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

The concentration of anti-counterfeiting packaging industry is relatively low: due to the high barriers, (technical barriers and capital barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in anti-counterfeiting packaging product industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.

In 2017, the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market size was 180400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 297900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Alien Technology Corp

Zebra Technologies

UPM raflatac

Avery Dennison

Flint Group

Catalent Pharma Solution Inc

G&D

SICPA

Impinj

Sun Chemical

CFC

Essentra

DuPont

Schreiner ProSecure

OpSec Security

KURZ

De La Rue

3M

Toppan

DNP

NHK SPRING

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

Techsun

Lipeng

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

