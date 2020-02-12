Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market an estimated value of USD 13.05 billion by 2026 | Analysis by TruTag Technologies Inc., Arjo Solutions, MicroTag Temed Ltd., and Agfa-Gevaert Group

The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is expected to see progress during the forthcoming period of 2019 to 2026. This report is generated by taking into account several steps that can be summarized as: creation of the title page, attaching a table of contents, editing it in the executive summary, writing introduction, writing the section on qualitative research and survey research, summarizing the types of data used in drawing conclusions, distributing research-based findings and finalizing with cal Very talented minds have spent a lot of time analyzing and structuring this Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market report for market research.

Market Analysis: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 5.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the anti-counterfeit packaging market are-AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, CCL Industries, 3M, DuPont, ZIH Corp, SICPA HOLDING SA, AlpVision, Applied DNA Sciences, Savi Technology, Authentix Inc., Ampacet Corporation, 3D AG, TraceLink, Advanced Track & Trace, BrandWatch Technologies, Impinj Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., Arjo Solutions, MicroTag Temed Ltd., and Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Market Definition:

Anti-counterfeiting packaging can be defined as the process of securing the product, so that counterfeiting and infringement of the products can be prevented and avoided. Packaging involves the covering of the product and that covering tagged with unique identification marks for every individual product so that they can be tracked and traced and any counterfeiting attempts are hindered.

Market Drivers:

Increased focus of manufacturers and owners for anti-counterfeit systems is expected to drive the market growth

Growth of the applicable industry and rising growth of materials and packaging industry is also expected to drive the market growth

Segmentation:

By Technology (Barcode, RFID, Hologram, Taggants, Inks & Watermarks, Others), Usage Features (Overt Features, Covert Features), End-User (Footwear, Clothing & Apparels), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Insights in the report:

Complete Market analysis and forecasting

Market Definition, understanding the concept of anti-counterfeit packaging

Market Drivers and Restraints of the industry

Market Segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key Players in the market and their analysis

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Mactac’s European division of the business from Platinum Equity. The acquisition is expected to enhance AVERY’s existing product portfolio and expand the regional market share of the company.

In November 2015, CCL Industries announced the acquisition of Worldmark Ltd. including the six manufacturing plants distributed across different regions and product portfolio focused on functional labels.

Competitive Analysis:

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-counterfeit packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

