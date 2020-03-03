Global Anti Asthma Drugs Market Major Development Trend, Key Factor Analysis and Forecasts 2018 to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a Research Report that Envisions Surge in the Global Anti-Asthma Drugs Market with 5.94% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2015 and 2022. In Terms of Cash, the Market is expected to Rise with the USD 28.3 billion by the end of the Forecast Period.

Anti-Asthma Drugs Market – Segmentation

The Global Anti-Asthma Drugs Market has been segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, therapy, trigger, type, and lastly, region. On the basis of drug class, this market has been segmented into bronchodilators, corticosteroids, leukotriene antagonists, mast cell stabilizers, monoclonal antibody, and others. Bronchodilators have been further segmented into anticholinergics, beta agonists, and Xanthines.

Based on the route of administration, the market has been segmented into inhaled, intravenous, oral, and subcutaneous. The therapy-based segmentation of market comprises of curative therapy and preventive therapy.

Request Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2353

The trigger-based segmentation of the market covers adult-onset asthma, child-onset asthma, cough-induced asthma, exercise-induced asthma, nocturnal asthma, occupational asthma, steroid-resistant asthma. By type, the market has been segmented into allergic (extrinsic) asthma and non-allergic (intrinsic) asthma.

Anti-Asthma Drugs Market – Overview

With the air pollution rising around the world, the number of asthma patients is also increasing. Therefore the market for the drugs necessary for its treatment is rising. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that envisions surge in the global anti-asthma drugs market with 5.94% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2015 and 2022. In terms of cash, the market is expected to rise with the US $ 28.3 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Observing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market and analyzes the strategies of the key players in the market. It also follows the competitive developments such as joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments (R & D) in the market.

According to this report, the key factors that drive this growth of this market include growing awareness of the benefits of modern drug therapy, the great potential of biologics, growth in patients due to increasing pollution, and problems arising from consumerism & unhealthy lifestyles. Constraints that can make the market growth hit a roadblock are the fear among leading drug brands regarding the loss of patents of leading brands, and increasing fragmentation of markets and generic penetration.

Anti-Asthma Drugs Market – Key Players

The key players in the global anti-asthma drugs market include AstraZeneca PLC (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Merck & Co. Inc. (USA), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc (USA), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel).

Anti-Asthma Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global anti-asthma drugs market segments the market into regional markets namely The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Due to the availability of advanced medical facilities, North America is not only a bigger market than South America, but it is also the biggest market for anti-asthma drugs. In this region, the biggest country-wide market is the United States of America (USA). Many key players in the market are based here.

Browse Complete 85 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-asthma-drugs-market-2353

Europe is the second largest market as it is also equipped with advanced medical facilities. The cream of the market in this region covers, like France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK) followed by the rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific is witnessing major newer cases due to greater screening and better health care facilities distribution. During the forecast period, this region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market. The most important markets in this region are China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the rest of Asia Pacific. The MEA region is a small market due to lack of awareness about anti-asthma, lack of education, lack of technological development, poor healthcare, and healthcare not considered a priority by most governments.

Anti-Asthma Drugs Market – Latest Industry News

According to research conducted in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, a drug called Pranlukast that is useful for treating asthma, has been found to be effective against tuberculosis. 23 June 2018

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for both its bulk drugs manufacturing facilities situated in Himachal Pradesh, India. While the Baddi facility has got approval for the manufacture of the bulk drug “Atorvastatin Calcium,” a Cholesterol reducing drug, the Masulkhana facility has got approval for manufacturing an anti-asthma bulk drug “Montelukast Sodium” for export to the US market. 30 Jul 2018

Major Point by Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Market Factor Analysis

5 Global Anti-Asthma Drugs Market, By Type

6 Global Anti-Asthma Drugs Market, By Trigger

7 Global Anti-Asthma Drugs Market, By Drug Class

8 Global Anti-Asthma Drugs Market, By Therapy

9 Global Anti-Asthma Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

10 Global Anti-Asthma Drugs Market, By Regions

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 Others

14 Appendix

Get Prime Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2353

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]