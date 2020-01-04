Global ANSI Pumps Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on ANSI Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

ANSI pump dimensions designed and built to nsi standards.ANSI pump has become the preferred style end suction pump, widely used in aquaculture and chemical industry and other fields.The pump standard provides for the interchangeability of the space.Ansi pump is a single-stage end suction centrifugal pump. This type of pump is designed according to the ASME B73.1 standard, each size has the same shell size. These pumps are divided into three main dimensions. The first group covers pump sizes 1.51-6 to 3.01.5-8. The second group includes pump sizes from 32-8 to 64-13. Group III covers the largest sizes, from 64-16 to 108-17.

The ANSI Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ANSI Pumps.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the ANSI Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ITT Gould Pumps

KSB SE

Sulzer

Flowserve Corporation

Ebara Corporation

SPX FLOW

Pentair

Xylem

WILO SE

Ruhrpumpen Group

Market Segment by Type, covers

Match Ill Standard – Group 1

Match Il Standard – Group 2

Match I Standard – Group 3

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food Processing

General Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others

