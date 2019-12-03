Global Anisotropic Conductive Film Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Anisotropic Conductive Film Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Anisotropic Conductive Film players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Global Revenue Of Anisotropic Conductive Film Is Nearly 484.8 M USD In 2018

Anisotropic conductive film (ACF), is a lead-free and environmentally friendly adhesive interconnect system that is commonly used in liquid crystal display manufacturing to make the electrical and mechanical connections from the driver electronics to the glass substrates of the LCD.

Anisotropic conductive adhesives are prepared in two forms: films and pastes. In the film form, Anisotropic conductive adhesives are called Anisotropic conductive film (ACF), while they are known as anisotropic conductive pest (ACP) in the paste form. This report studies the Anisotropic conductive film (ACF) market, from angles of Company, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

In the last several years, global market of Anisotropic Conductive Film developed relatively rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.24% (2014-2018). In 2018, global revenue of Anisotropic Conductive Film is nearly 484.8 M USD; the actual production volume is about 4680.9 K Sqm.

The growth of this market is driven by growing consumer electronics products. The Anisotropic Conductive Film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of US$ 484.8 million in 2018 to US$ 729.8 million by 2025.

The global average price of Anisotropic Conductive Film is in the decreasing trend along with the capacity expansion, from 119 USD/Sqm in 2014 to 103.6 USD/Sqm in 2018. With the situation of global economy and more investment on the manufacturing facility, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Japan is expected to be the largest market for Anisotropic Conductive Film during the forecast period. The Anisotropic Conductive Film market in this region is primarily driven by advanced technology and pursuit for high-tech.



