Global Animals Wearing Clothes Market Size and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Animals Wearing Clothes Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Animals Wearing Clothes Market Size study, by Material (Polyester, Cotton, Nylon, Wool, Others), Pets (Horse, Dogs, Cats, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=35694

Global animals wearing clothes market is valued approximately at USD 731.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. There has been a long tradition of very specific functional clothing considering animals. The Ancient Greek armies used to put leather boots on the feet of their horses to protect them against snow in the cold provinces. However, in the present scenario now less functional clothing is becoming a booming industry, with boutiques providing all manner of exotic outfits. Furthermore, increasing social media trends are also driving the trends in pet clothing. People are spending more time online these days and posting pictures and videos of pets on social media is becoming popular. The industry is primarily driven by the increasing consumer spending over pet care products and increasing bond between human and pets. The industry has witnessed a changing trend the way humans are taking care of their pets. Humanization of pets has been increased and so do the demand for premium end products & services for pet driving the market growth

Pet clothing has been a popular trend in the developed regions especially North America. The United States has the highest amount of average pet care spending industry. The American Pet Product Association states Americans spent an estimated $63 billion on pets in 2016, up from $17 billion in 1994. However, the industry is significantly evolving in the developing countries with surging adoption lifestyle, rising awareness for pet care, increasing consumer spending over luxury pet products and so on. Animal clothing has been a very popular trend in North America region. Pet owners in the North America region are more aware and active towards pet care, which has drawn a significant demand for pet care products and services in the region. The average pet care spending in the North America region is anticipated to be USD 63 billion in 2016. The region has witnessed increasing humanization of pets and an increase in human pet bonding. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is majorly driven by the increasing pet adoption in developing countries like India and China. While raising pets is mainly for the entertainment of the owners and there was not much independent consumption on pets in the past in these regions. However, these trends are changing Along with the rising of people’s economic levels and the position pets have in their owners’ minds, a pet product market has emerged and is expanding fast. The pet product market in China was about $222.6 million back in 2010 and has surged to $219.8 million in 2015. Also, in 2016, about 49.6 percent of Chinese pet owners spent between 101 to 500 yuan a month on their pet, while more than 16 percent spent around 1,000 yuan for each pet every month.

The regional analysis of global Animals Wearing Clothes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating pet spending in both urban and semi-urban provinces along with surging focus towards pet care. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to surging adoption of pets and presence of many pet clothing outlets.

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=35694

Market player included in this report are:

Canada Pooch

Weatherbeeta

Ruffwear

Canine Styles

Mungo & Maud

Lazybonezz

RC Pet Products

Ultra-Paws Inc

Muttluks

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Polyester

Cotton

Nylon

Wool

Others

By Pet:

Horse

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Animals Wearing Clothes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=35694

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]