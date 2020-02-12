Global Animal Parasiticides Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 | Kay Players-Ceva, Bovian Health Care,  Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others.

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market report conducted SWOT analysis and many other standard steps of data research, analysis and collection. It also assesses Porter’s market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, channels of sales, distributors, and the Five Forces Analysis. Moreover, this market report from GLOBAL ANIMAL PARASITICIDES MARKET also shows the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares over the forecast period for each company. With the market insights provided in the report, acquiring a more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that may arise for the ABC industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands will become easier. The market research report from GLOBAL ANIMAL PARASITICIDES MARKET also reviews major market players, major collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, trend innovation and business policies. The Global Animal Parasiticides Market report presents market insights that enable businesses to settle on sustainable, lucrative strategies.

Market Analysis: Global Animal Parasiticides Market

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market is expected to reach USD 12.17 billion by 2025, from USD 8.71 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global animal parasiticides market-Eli Lilly and company, Merck and Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A ., Oceanic Pharmachem, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Bovian Health Care, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others.

Market Definition:

The animal parasiticide is also called as veterinary parasiticide because the products of animal parasiticides are used to kill parasiticide which infests on livestock, pets, and other animals. All the different products of parasiticides have their own properties to kill parasites on animals. Antiparasitics, another name of animal parasiticides, are chemical substances that kill or eradicate micro-organisms or parasites and improve animal health.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market is segmented based on product type, animal type and geographical segments.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into sprays, oral tablets, pour-ons and spot-ons, collars, dips, and other ectoparasiticides.

Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals and food-producing animals. The food-producing animals segment is further segmented into cattle, sheep, poultry, pigs, goats and other animals.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

July 2018, approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to NexGard (afoxolaner), a chewable tablet given once in a month to dogs for prevention of Borrelia burgdorferi ( burgdorferi) infections by killing Black-legged ticks (Ixodes scapularis), which carry the bacterium.The FDA originally approved NexGard in year 2013 to to kill Black-legged ticks, Lone Star ticks, prevent and treat flea infestations, American Dog ticks, and Brown Dog ticks.

Jan 2018, Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), has got approval of Credelio® (lotilaner). Credelio is a new drug treatment (monthly oral tick and flea) that is easy on dogs.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as number of product launches, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of animal parasiticides market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

