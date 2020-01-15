Global Animal Nutrition Market Research Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Animal Nutrition Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

Scope of the Report:

China was one of the largest regional market for feed additives, with revenue exceeding USD 12.2 billion in 2017. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, Europe, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.

In application, animal nutrition downstream is wide and recently animal nutrition has acquired increasing significance in various fields of poultry feeds, ruminant feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the animal nutrition market is mainly driven by growing demand for poultry feeds which held nearly 46% of total downstream consumption of animal nutrition.

In the future, global market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, animal nutrition production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024, the production of animal nutrition is estimated to be 39.4 million MT. Demand for most downstream is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand for animal nutrition largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

The worldwide market for Animal Nutrition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 72800 million US$ in 2024, from 53800 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Animal Nutrition in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

Adisseo

Novus International

CJ Group

DSM

Meihua Group

Alltech

BASF

Kemin Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Global Bio-Chem

ADM

Biomin

Novozymes

Lonza

DuPont

Nutreco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Animal Nutrition product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Animal Nutrition, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Animal Nutrition in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Animal Nutrition competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Animal Nutrition breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Animal Nutrition market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Animal Nutrition sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

