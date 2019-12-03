Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market Size is US$ 2539 Million In 2018

Anhydrous hydrofluoric acid also called anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is a toxic, corrosive, nonflammable, liquefied gas packaged in cylinders under its own vapor pressure of 14.1 psia at 70 °F. The gas is colorless, but generates white fumes in moist air.

The reaction with water will produce heat and form very corrosive hydrofluoric acid. It has a repulsive, irritating, acidic odor that usually can be detected at low concentrations.

Direct skin contact can cause severe burns that may not be immediately painful or visible. Inhalation of fumes can lead to inflammation and congestion of the lungs, and circulatory collapse.

Currently, many companies in the world can produce Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid product, they mainly concentrating in China. The main market players are Sinochem Lantian, Sanmei Chemical, etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid increased to from 1392K MT in 2014 to 1534K MT in 2018, with an average growth rate of 2.5%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of refrigerants.

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid can be classified as three types according to the HF purity, include ≥99.99 AHF, ≥99.90 AHF and ≥99.70 AHF. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 57% of the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market is chemical industry, 18% is used in Mining & Metallurgical industry. The downstream market demand is from Fluor polymer field. Now, the market capacity excess supply; resulting in the overall operating rate at a low level.

The major raw material for Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is fluorite and sulfuric acid. in the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.



